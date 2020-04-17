Small Saves: The Call of Hockey

Hi Everyone,

The latest Small Saves video is out! To see it, please click on the link. Also, if you like, please subscribe to his YouTube channel. The third video is almost complete and will be available for viewing next week.

Small Saves’ cartoon collection book, “SAVE!” is available for FREE in the Kindle format from now until April 20th. To check it out, please click on the link.

A special thank you to the wonderful review by Pro Hockey News for Small Saves’ book, “The Day the Dinosaurs Played Hockey.” To check it out, along with all the top-notch content Pro Hockey News has, please click on the link.

See everyone next week.

Jay …and Small Saves