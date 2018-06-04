Small Saves: Team Sponsors

Hi everyone. Hope it was a good week! Along with an all-new Small Saves cartoon, I’m also illustrating a children’s hockey book. When it comes out I’ll be sure to advertise it here for everyone to see.

Aside from my line of hockey shirts, I'm also branching out to other themes. One, in particular, is a line of dinosaur shirts which I feel kids of all ages will love to wear.

Here is the first of many dinosaur T’s…

I’m very excited to announce that I received a great pair of vintage KAY goalie pads. They need a bit of work, but it will make for a wonderful Summer project. I’m also documenting the process with photos and will make a nice video of it to share on Youtube. I’m literally removing all the stuffing out (one pad equaled TWO trash bags!)

Here are some pics. Enjoy!

This weeks cartoon was inspired by some of the international teams that have a variety of logos on their jerseys. Here is a drawing I did for famed hockey author K.P. Lynne. She is the writer of the new book, "Goalie for a Day." My illustration will appear on the back cover.