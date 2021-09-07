Small Saves: Showboat

Hi everyone!

Starting this week, and every week afterward, I’ll be auctioning off an original Small Saves cartoon through eBay with the bidding starting off at only 99 cents! Imagine you are the only bidder? That means you’d get an original, signed Small Saves comic at a phenomenal price! While there is a shipping fee, it’s an outstanding way to own an original piece of Small Saves history. Past cartoons have gone from $40 to $375 each. This is my way of thanking everyone who follows the on and off-ice antics of a little cartoon puck stopper.

Ok, here is the link to this week’s very first Small Saves auction. While looking, please feel free to check out our other Small Saves cartoons available for a great price! Have fun bidding and see you next week with the next auction.

Small Saves’ eBay Auction

Every Small Saves cartoon is available for sale… from the early years to the very most recent. If there’s one that’s a favorite of yours, feel free to contact me at [email protected] for a price quote. (I work with your budget)

All my best!

Jay …and Small Saves.