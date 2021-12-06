Small Saves: Rink Opening

The Forgotten Goalie: A Small Saves Christmas Tale

My Christmas-themed storybook tale, “The Forgotten Goalie.” It was written last year, making it the second year it’s available. Published in time for the previous holiday, it’s a book many Small Saves fans don’t know about. The story is about Small Saves’ fascination with an old, tattered, forgotten picture of a goaltender from decades ago—hanging unnoticed in the farthest corner of the rink. I am so proud of this story, and I feel fans of Small Saves will absolutely cherish having a copy.

