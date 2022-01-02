Small Saves: Rest and Refuel?

Hi everyone,

This week, Small Saves takes a break while his teammates enjoy the spotlight. I would like to thank everyone for taking the time to read and enjoy the comic strip. I’m honored with every fan letter, story, and photo you send.

With the new year approaching, we have much in store for our little netminder! All new hockey and goalie-themed shirt logos (and new Small Saves graphics), new online Amazon stores, along with stickers (yes, finally), hats, mugs, prints of the comic strips, etc. being offered from new vendors. We’ll also still be selling the original comics, Small Saves original action pose drawings and many more items!

I also look forward to all the new antics of Small Save and seeing him in all the media outlets! If you have a local paper that you enjoy, a hockey website you visit, and wished Small Saves appeared in it, let me know and we’ll reach out to them. Do you have a hockey site? Feel free to contact me and I’ll gladly send you the new cartoon each week to include in your webpage, hockey blog, etc.

See everyone next week!

Jay …and Small Saves!