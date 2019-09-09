Search
Home

Small Saves: Quiet Spot

In the latest edition of Small Saves, our diminutive hero goes to his quiet spot to relax and reflect after a tough game…

Small Saves’ latest book, Goalie in the Limelight, is out! It’s available through Amazon and was the #1 new release in the “Children’s Hockey Books” category! Here is the link to purchase your copy:

For this week’s cartoon, this setting is very dear to me. See, the wall in the cartoon is the very spot where, at age 5, I made my first save. My childhood home in Watertown, MA, was located at the end of a dead-end street. The wall was the partition where a golf course was on the other side. This was were I donned my couch-cushion pads and went out to play hockey with my little friends. The Cup must have been won at least 11 times before supper called everyone in for the day. I liked to sit on that wall to think or just relax. To this day, I still go back to visit that special place. I’ll hop up upon it, sit, and realize that sometimes you can go home again—for a little while, anyways. I think of my first day as a netminder, up until the scrimmage I just played this AM… and all the hockey I have seen in between. …and it all started there.

See everyone with an all-new Small Saves antic next week!

No More Stories

About The Author

Jay DeMarco
Creator of Small Saves

Jay DeMarco has been pelted with pucks since the age of five... and still loves every minute of it.

Related Posts