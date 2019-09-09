Small Saves: Quiet Spot

In the latest edition of Small Saves, our diminutive hero goes to his quiet spot to relax and reflect after a tough game…

Small Saves’ latest book, Goalie in the Limelight, is out! It’s available through Amazon and was the #1 new release in the “Children’s Hockey Books” category! Here is the link to purchase your copy:

For this week’s cartoon, this setting is very dear to me. See, the wall in the cartoon is the very spot where, at age 5, I made my first save. My childhood home in Watertown, MA, was located at the end of a dead-end street. The wall was the partition where a golf course was on the other side. This was were I donned my couch-cushion pads and went out to play hockey with my little friends. The Cup must have been won at least 11 times before supper called everyone in for the day. I liked to sit on that wall to think or just relax. To this day, I still go back to visit that special place. I’ll hop up upon it, sit, and realize that sometimes you can go home again—for a little while, anyways. I think of my first day as a netminder, up until the scrimmage I just played this AM… and all the hockey I have seen in between. …and it all started there.

See everyone with an all-new Small Saves antic next week!