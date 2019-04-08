Small Saves: Protective Fans

Hi everyone.

Hope you had a great week.

Small Saves Returns Home to The Watertown News

I am very pleased to announce that Small Saves will now appear each week in The Watertown News. This is very special to me, as Watertown, MA is where I grew up. It’s where I donned my first set of goalie pads, made my first dinosaur model, drew my first picture, and so on. For Small Saves to appear in The Watertown News… well, it feels like both he and I have finally returned home. A very special thank you the staff at The Watertown News for giving Small Saves a place to shine. Here is the link to the debut cartoon, along with their introduction article and bio of me:

http://www.watertownmanews. com/2019/04/06/watertown- natives-cartoon-small-saves- makes-its-watertown-news- debut/

Hockey Moms Aren’t Crazy

I wanted to share with everyone a fun collaboration I did with hockey author Jody M. Anderson. Her book, “Hockey Moms Aren’t Crazy” is a view of the game through the eyes of a hockey mom. Her book was also featured on the NHL Network. For this cartoon, Jody and I came up with this fun comic strip, featuring her two children (the girl and the boy with the black and gold hair), conversing with Small Saves and his friend. Here is a link to her book:

https://www.amazon.com/Hockey- Moms-Arent-Crazy…/…/0988366215

The list of Small Saves’ appearances is growing! To see where he is featured, please visit his official website. There, you will also find a huge selection of custom-designed hockey and goalie shirts, along with the Small Saves book collection. I’m also offering the original Small Saves cartoons for sale, and goalie drawings and custom silks screened t-shirts. Basically, to see all links and everything Small Saves related, please visit www.smallsaves.com.

Well, everyone, have a great week!

Jay and Small Saves