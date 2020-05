Small Saves: Priorities

Hi everyone,

The Small Saves and His Hockey Pals Coloring Book is now available! Over 70 fun pages of coloring and activities for the entire family to enjoy. Here is the link to get your copy!

I’m now offering custom-illustrated Small Saves drawings in your favorite pose and team colors! artwork size is 8 1/2” by 11”. Feel free to email me if you’d like an original Small Saves drawing.

See you next week!

Jay …and Small Saves.