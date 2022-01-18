Small Saves: Passion

Hi everyone,

This week, I’d like to congratulate Author K.P. Lynne for her best- selling book, Goalie for a Day-The Eric Semborski Story.

Goalie For a Day: The Eric Semborski Story (Score Great Goals Publishing, 2021) is a sports-lover’s dream come true, about an amateur hockey coach, Eric Semborski, who was thrust into the national spotlight in 2017, as the emergency back-up goalie for the Chicago Blackhawks, when Corey Crawford, had an emergency surgery on the road, rendering him unable to tend goal at an away-game in Philadelphia.

The book was written by K.P. Lynne, an Amazon #1 International Best-Selling Author since 2014, assisted by R.J. Modell, also an Amazon #1 Best-Selling author, with approximately 75% of the project edited by the late, legendary sports broadcaster, Chet Coppock.

I’d like to thank K.P. Lynne for commissioning me to do the inside and back cover illustration. Thank you!

To see the book, please visit:

See everyone next week!

Jay …and Small Saves!