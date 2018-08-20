Small Saves: Packing the Gear

Hi everyone!

This week, I’d like to share the latest edition of the Saugus Advocate newspaper. Small Saves appears in their newspaper and I would like to express my gratitude to them for providing a home for my little goalie each week. I’d also like to say thank you to Mr. Mark Vogler for making this all possible. He is a phenomenal news reporter and I enjoy all his articles.. If you’re in the Saugus, MA area, swing by any local store, library, bank, etc., and pick up a copy. Here’s a link to the newspaper:

https://advocatenews.net/ category/saugus/

…and here is this week’s all-new Small Saves cartoon! Enjoy!

They say friends are the people you wished were your family.

Family.

When we hear that word, we often think of our Moms, Dads, wives, brothers, kids, etc. However, if you’ve ever skated with a particular group year in and year out, you form a bond. A family closeness. You all share the love of the game. They push you to be better, and vice versa.

Things happen off the ice. Passing of loved ones, holiday events, and so on. Players you skate with become part of your life. They are the ones who show up to pay their last respects or invite you to a Christmas party. It seems funny seeing the players you skate with outside the realm of the rink. Wow! Who knew so-and-so was a father to two kids? Or worked on cars every Sunday morning. You’re so used to seeing them on the ice, doing what they love. You know the hockey player side of them. as the years go on, you get to know them as people.

Without them, you wouldn’t have the memory of making that great glove save, or being scored upon and left like a turtle spinning upside down on its shell. No matter the outcome of a game, it is the collective efforts of everyone you skate with that leaves a lifetime of memories with you.

I’ve skated with many players over the years. I’ve gone from group to group, rink to rink. Thinking back, I realize, “Whoa… that’s one huge family I have out there!”

Have a great week, everyone!

Jay… and Small Saves!