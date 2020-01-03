Small Saves: No Money

A Very Happy 2020 to everyone!

Small Saves now has an Instagram account!

Here is a photo of my all-time favorite goalie, Tony Esposito. In this picture, Tony-O is in his office. In the far-right corner, next to the lamp with the #35 red baseball hat, you’ll see a black and white drawing in a dark brown frame. It’s a drawing I did of all the famous NHL goalies, including him. I met and gave it to him at a signing he was doing. He was so happy, he held it up and showed everyone there. He told me he was hanging it on his wall, and he did. I am so thrilled that he liked it!