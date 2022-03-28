Small Saves: New Teammate

Hi everyone!

This week, I’d like to shine the spotlight on an absolute treasure for goalies on Facebook. It’s one of my most favorite sites, and I can’t wait to see what’s posted next on it. May I introduce:

O.G.S.C. OUR GLOVE SAVE CAVE THE HOCKEY GOALIE TREASURE HUNTER

If you’re a goaltender, or anyone who is passionate about our wonderful game of hockey, this is the page to visit!

From past and current gear for sale, this page is the “Christmas morning” for all puckstoppers! When I see an update that their moderator, Kyle, has posted, I jump right over and my eyes widen like Jackie Gleason! Koho, Vaughn, Bauer, Cooper, and so many more are all listed. Pads, gloves, masks, jerseys, restoration projects, it’s all there!

To visit, please click here.

See you next week.

Jay …and Small Saves