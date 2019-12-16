Small Saves: New Team

In the latest edition of Small Saves, our diminutive hero gets a very compelling offer to play for a new team…

Hi everyone,

Christmas is just around the corner… and I for one, cannot wait! While playing hockey any time of the year is fun, there’s something special about playing near the holidays. …and it never fails. As soon as everyone is back to start the new year, you know someone from your team or group will be coming in sporting new gear, sticks, and/or their favorite pro hockey team’s jersey. When I see the new items, I smile, knowing that a loved one or Santa knew just what they wanted!

Along with the cartoon, I though it would be fun to showcase Small Saves’ books, as a collage. Seeing all the titles together looks kind of nice.

Thank you, everyone, for taking the time to read Small Saves. Perhaps you may even have a few of his cartoons printed out and hanging at your desk at work or on the fridge at home. It’s great to know he’s being seen and enjoyed.

See you all next week!

Jay …and Small Saves!