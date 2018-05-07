Small Saves: New Suit

This week I’d like to showcase some of the t-shirt designs that are part of the Small Saves lineup.

I started a small line of shirts back in 1994. I was working at a local silkscreen shop when I came up with my very first logo. I had been looking for a goalie themed shirt but could not find any. So, I decided I’d make my own. I liked the way it came out and I made another… and another. Soon I had a small lineup and I placed them on eBay.

As the years went on I set up a small silkscreen shop in my basement. While I enjoyed creating concepts, I soon found I did not have the resources to bring my designs to their full vision. In silk screening, you need a screen for every color in that design. I had so many logos, some with a concept of 5-6 colors.

That’s where Amazon came in. They allowed me to bring my designs to their full potential. I’m very proud to say that there are now over 300 designs available for your t-shirt selections.

I’m also in the process of lowering all the one-sided shirt prices. My goal is to have the best shirt designs while also being the most affordable out of all the shirts you see out there.

I’m also putting together a book (or book volumes) cataloging and showcasing the designs I have made over the years. Not only will it serve as a way to see all the shirts, but it will make for a nice book to just sit back and enjoy.

I’m very proud of these, as many are concepts that date back to 1991. It’s my life’s work for the t-shirt division of Small Saves.

To see these and all the shirts available, just visit www.smallsaves.com 😊

This week’s Small Saves cartoon is special to me. See, as a child (and I’m sure I’m not the only one) I did not like getting dressed up. I preferred my ‘play clothes’ as they were called back then. This cartoon focuses on that. Perhaps this comic may serve as a helpful way to get your little goalie or hockey player to dress for a special occasion with minimal fuss.