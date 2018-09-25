Small Saves: New Goalie Stick

Hi, everyone!

Well, this week I made the films and screens for the two designs that I will be custom silkscreening myself for the 2018-2019 season. My official Small Saves and To Guard & Protect logos can be printed on hoodies, t-shirts, hockey jerseys, etc. I’ll be selling them in my eBay store, along with ordering directly from the website.

I thought you may get a kick out of seeing the screens that will be used in the process of making the shirts. The designs are formatted for both light and dark clothing, and I look forward to beginning printing.

I’m also working on some new hockey and goalie designs that will sell on Amazon. I’m hoping within the next two weeks we’ll see the unveiling of the logos.

Facebook, while a wonderful media outlet, keep suspending my account if I "overpost." So, I'm left with no alternative but to post only to my own Facebook page, the sites that have graciously made me an administrator, and a few random sites so I stay under the number of postings that will suspend my account.

Hmmmmm… seems I’m forgetting to include something…. Oh, yeah… the all-new Small Saves cartoon! Enjoy! 😉

Please do not try this at home…! I was short on time and some of my gear was still a little wet. Sometimes ya just have to do what you have to do to get ready for a game.

A drawing from one of the pages of the Small Saves’ Storybook, The Goaltenders’ Creed. Perhaps you may like to print and color it in?

…and since you may be coloring, perhaps you may also like to color in Small Saves! 😊

Well, everyone… have a great week and I’ll see you all next week with a new cartoon!

Jay… and Small Saves!