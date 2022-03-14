Small Saves: Love and Compassion

Hi Everyone,

Small Saves appears in issue #4 of Vintage Tendy Magazine!

Truly an outstanding periodical, Vintage Tendy will delight goalies of all ages. Goaltenders from past eras will smile with delight as each page brings them back to their youth. For today’s modern goalies, here is your history. Learn all about the predecessors who passed along the puck-stopping torch to you.

To find out more about this classic and unique magazine, please click here.

See everyone next week!

Jay …and Small Saves