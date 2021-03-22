Small Saves: Losing Streak

Hi Everyone.

We here at smallsaves.com are very excited to announce that Small Saves is featured in the all-new goalie-themed publication, Vintage Tendy! This magazine is outstanding! Looking through the pages, I felt like I was in a fine arts museum dedicated just for goalies. I felt like a youngster again, seeing all the wonderful photos and articles. Now I know how Charlie felt when he walked into the chocolate factory! Here is a link to their official website:

See everyone next week!

Jay …and Small Saves.