Small Saves: Locker Room Music

This week I’d like to tip my mask to NASHA Sports, a hockey resource website that focuses on player development, health and safety. I’d like to thank them for placing some Small Saves cartoons on their site. To check them out, please click here… and here is the link to their Small Saves section. Enjoy!

I’d like to share an interview I gave back on Dec 11, 2018 to “Strip Search”, a cartoon-based show dedicated to comic strips. The hosts are also the creators of the great comic strip, “Pet Peeves.” It was a lot of fun, as it was the first time I’ve ever been in a studio before. Here’s the link to the episode.

If there’s a Small Saves cartoon that you liked and want to own it, the originals are for sale! These are 17” wide, black and white, and signed. Feel free to contact me at [email protected]

Jay …and Small Saves.