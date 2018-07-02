Small Saves: Like a Professional

Hi everyone.

This week was a lot of fun as I’m getting ready for this Sunday nights’ podcast on Facebook. Here is the agenda;

Facebook Live Podcast.

7/1 7PM EST.

Small Saves agenda:

Reading from the Small Saves storybook, “The Goaltenders’ Creed.”

New Small Saves cartoons

New goalie glove I’m breaking in for the 2018/19 season.

Answering questions… and more!

Here is the link to Small Saves’ (and mine) Facebook page: https://www.facebook. com/smallsaves

—————————— —————————— —————————— ————————-

Small Saves cartoon for the week of 6/30/2018

I’m working on a new comic strip. The working title keeps flip-flopping (for now), but it basically deals with kids from all backgrounds and interests. And yes, Small Saves will be part of the comic. However, other characters will also be the spotlight focus and Small saves will have his turn to shine like the other kids in it. Right now I’m developing some of the new characters. This concept was originally introduced back in 1990, titled “Sports Kidz.” It was picked up by American International Syndicate. However, the feature did not sell. From that comic strip, Small Saves was born. Now, after 28 years, in a sense, he returns back to his beginning. This time around, it won’t be limited to just sports. Music, pets, school, life in general, will all be a part of it. It leaves a lot of room for many storylines. So, I will be working on two comic strips at the same time. : )

My newsletter wouldn’t be complete if I didn’t showcase some of the t-shirts available onwww.smallsaves.com.





































Lastly, I just have to say that I wish I had more time to devote to the craft I love. My goal is to one day work full-time drawing Small Saves, freelance art assignments, t-shirt, book and merchandise sales, and so on.

Well, please drop by my podcast tomorrow night, Sunday-7 PM EST. It will be a lot of fun and I look forward to answering all your questions.

Until then…

Jay (and Small Saves)