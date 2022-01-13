Small Saves: Interview

Hi everyone,

This week I’m digging out, photographing, and listing all the original Small Saves black and white, pen-and-ink comics available for purchase.

While some past originals end up being colored in, the majority are left in their black and white state. Those are then brought to a copy place where I make reduced-sized duplicates to color in. This way, if I make a mistake, it’s not made on the original. Those copies are then scanned and prepped for syndication while the originals are stored away.

I’ve always felt the originals would be best served as collectibles for the fans. While many have sold for the holiday season, I still have years of past cartoons waiting to be displayed on the walls of all who enjoy his weekly antics. I’m also offering the animated “cells” used for his video snippets. Those, too, will be available for sale to the public.

If you visit his website, you’ll see the start of this project, along with the original “Small Saves Action Drawings” and a few full-color

original comics at www.smallsaves.com.

After this, I’ll be starting on the other endeavors planned for all the fans to enjoy. 2022 will be quite the year for our little puck stopper!

See everyone next week!

Jay… and Small Saves!