Small Saves: Indoor Hockey

Hi everyone,

This week the first official Small Saves cartoon was launched on YouTube! It will be one of many videos to come. It was a lot of fun to do and I especially enjoyed dusting off my stop-motion animation I used to do as a youngster. I also want to send a very special thank you to K. McAdams, as her lovely voice helped bring the whole project to life. To view the video, please click on the link. Also, please subscribe to Small Saves’ YouTube channel. Thanks!

For customers ordering Small Saves merchandise (like shirts) from Amazon, due to recent events, Amazon has temporarily stopped production on US-based printed items. As soon as their production is back up and running, we’ll pass along the update.

Everyone stay healthy and safe.

Jay …and Small Saves