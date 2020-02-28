Small Saves: In the Zone

Hi Everyone,

This week I came across a wonderful article on Glenn Hall, arguably one of the greatest netminders to ever play the game. Sporting a very cool mustache, the article was accompanied by some great photos. As a child, I remember reading up on his farm and how much he enjoyed being on it. For the first time, thanks to the article, I saw the fabled acres of land. I can see why he loves it so much. If you have a moment and want to check out the story, here is the link.

See you next week!

Jay …and Small Saves.