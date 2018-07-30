Small Saves: Home Sick

Hello everyone!

This week I’d like to share a photo, my friend Arthur, sent me via email. We skate together on Fridays, and I was his goalie a long time ago when I skated with the Massport team.

I’m the goalie with the vintage pads on.

In hockey off-ice fashion, here is one of the NEW t-shirt designs that’s now available on Amazon. Here is the link to it:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/ B07G13N439/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8& qid=1532898462&sr=8-1& keywords=hang+tough+hockey+t- shirt Besides drawing up the all-new comic strip “Community Kids”, I’m also (thanks to my cousin Sheryl who connected me with a good friend of hers who is also a marketing agent), connecting with many hockey-themed sponsors with the goal of using Small Saves in their marketing campaigns. He was gracious enough to supply me with a list, names, and suggestions on how to approach them. (along with a number to contact him any time with questions/help I may need. Needless to say, it has been quite the busy Summer. I’m also very pleased to announce that as of this week, I’m back silkscreening again. I have a small, one-color printing press, and I look forward to getting back to my trade/craft. ….and, tadaaaa! Here is this week’s new Small Saves cartoon! Enjoy! This particular cartoon is special to me, as not only does it feature my soulmate, Kristin (girl with glasses), but my childhood home in Watertown, MA. In my youth, I’ve gone up and down those steps so many times… From coming home after school, to heading out to hockey… sitting on those steps playing with my little dinosaur models… such great memories. Everyone who knows me knows how much I love wearing vintage gear. I feel it captures the heart and soul of goaltending. Plus, with an aging back, the stiff, modern pads put too much strain on me. So, my Summer project has been removing all the heavy deer hair from the pads and replacing them with modern, lightweight foam. They are very light, yet have the look of the classic 70’s. When they are done, I’ll be putting together a “Step-by-step” documentary video on Youtube. Well, everyone have a great week! Jay … and Small Saves!