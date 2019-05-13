Small Saves: Hat Trick

Original Small Saves Cartoons for Sale on Ebay!

Small Saves’ original comic strips are now available for sale to the public. While I did post between 20 and 30 of them, there are many more. If there’s a particular cartoon that you like, but don’t see listed, just reach out to me at [email protected]. Some are already pre-sold. The prices are very affordable and would make a great present for the Small Saves fan in your life. The artwork ships in a sturdy rolled mailing tube. While you’re there, you’ll also see some other items (like original artwork, etc.) Here’s the link to my eBay store: https://www.ebay.com/sch/ igu35/m.html?item= 362056438782&ssPageName=STRK% 3AMESELX%3AIT&rt=nc&_trksid= p2047675.l2562

Future spotlights on all media formats

Each week, we’ll be featuring a different newspaper, magazine, website, etc., that has been gracious to give Small Saves a spotlight to shine in.

There is quite a bit, so I want to make sure each is properly thanked. In the future, such media formats like Florida Hockey Life Magazine, Pucksters website, The Advocate Newspapers, and so many more, will each be featured in the weeks and months to come.

April/May USA Hockey Magazine

Have you checked out the April/May issue of USA Hockey Magazine? There are so many wonderful articles and photos! Christie Casciano Burns wrote a great feature on private coaching. Check out the story, along with all the hockey-packed information this and every issue has. Little Small Saves is also featured in this issue as well. To see the online version, please visit the link:https://www.usahockeymagazine. com/

You can also subscribe to their physical copy through their website as well. It’s a wonderful read for the entire family.

Thank you, USA Hockey Magazine, for including Small Saves.

Small Saves’ Hockey Item of the Week

Not all our merchandise is exclusive to our little puckstopper. With Boston doing so well in the playoffs, I thought I’d feature one of my t-shirt designs with a Boston Hockey theme. Here is the Amazon link:

https://www.amazon.com/Boston- Hockey-Sports-grizzly-T-Shirt/ dp/B07KMY647T/ref=sr_1_2?qid= 1557623844&refinements=p_4% 3AHockey+Shirts+by+Small+ Saves&s=apparel&sr=1-2

Well, everyone, Have a great week ahead… and a very happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there.

