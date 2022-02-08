Small Saves: Good Mood

Hi everyone,

This week, we’ve started putting together a list of all the Small Saves, goalie, and hockey-themed items that we’ll be offering. From pins and stickers to notecards and framed prints… and more! If you have any items you’d like to see made available, please feel free to contact me at [email protected] with your suggestions.

I also want to thank everyone who has purchased the original Small Saves artwork! It’s great to know that he is part of your hockey collection and wall décor.

I’m also adding the final pages to Small Saves’ latest cartoon collection book, Little Goalie, Big Dreams. The release date is Spring, 2022.

See everyone next week!

Jay …and Small Saves!