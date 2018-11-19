Small Saves: Goalie Equipment Catalog

Hi, everyone!

A very Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family from everyone here at Small Saves!

With the holiday upon us, it’s always nice to take a moment to be thankful for health, happiness, and the loved ones we have in our lives.

I want to take this time to thank everyone who likes and follows Small Saves. He is a pleasure to draw and knowing he is enjoyed by you is a great feeling.

…and here is the NEW Small Saves cartoon! Enjoy.

This week’s cartoon features one of my best friends, the Iron Goalie from Florida, Anthony. We met in the Summer of 1982, playing for the South Florida Hockey League. I had just moved down to Broward County and did not know anyone. Anthony was the other goalie in a pickup group I got to play with and we became fast friends. We always talked about goaltending, who was the best goalie at the time, anything goalie-related. To this day, I can call him anytime, and it seems I just talked with him yesterday… even though 30 years have come and gone. He’s an amazing goalie with a quick glove hand and is well known in his league as the “Iron goaltender.”

I’ve made many friends through hockey over the years, so this Thanksgiving, my blessing thanks at the table will be for everyone I’ve met and skated with.

Well, everyone, have a great, safe, and fun Thanksgiving!

Jay… and Small Saves.