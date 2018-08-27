Small Saves: Gear Repairs

Hi everyone.

Some updated news for Small Saves. Slated for December 7, I will be interviewed by Pet Peeves comic strip creators Dave London and Peter Chianca on their popular podcast show “Strip Seach”, where they talk comics and interview those in the industry. I look forward to being on the show! Here is a link to their website:

https://www.petpeevescomic. com/

The hockey season is almost upon us and I can’t wait to be playing on a regular basis. It’s hard to skate only once a week, as your timing and rhythm (for me, anyway), feels off. Going to stick practice and off-ice training is fine, and encouraged, but I feel nothing beats actual game action. ..and it’s so much more fun!

I’ve been using the Summer to pursue my goal of going to the next level in my career as a cartoonist. There’s still a long road ahead of me, but I feel I’m on the right path. Aside from Small Saves, my other comic strip, “Community Kids”, is shaping up nicely. Here is the recent cartoon I did:

These characters can also be seen in the Small Saves comics as well. With this strip, the basis expands beyond hockey to all topics life has to offer. Once I have a month’s worth of comics under my belt, I can submit them to the syndicates to review.

I recently purchased a small, one-color silkscreen press. Silkscreening has been my trade since 1984 and I felt the time was right to go back into it. Not a huge business, but a more “mom and Pop” type tradition. I’ll also be doing a really nice Small Saves design that I can offer on t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, etc.

…and here is this week’s all-new Small Saves cartoon! Enjoy and please feel free to share with all your friends.

See everyone next week! 😊

Jay… and Small Saves.