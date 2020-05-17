Small Saves: Full Gear



Hi Everyone,

The Small Saves and His Hockey Pals Coloring Book is on its way! The sample proof will arrive in a few days. Once approved, it will be available for purchase. With over 70 pages of color-ins, activities, and hockey creativity, this fun coloring book is something the entire family can enjoy!

About five months ago, I was commissioned to illustrate a children’s book, “Mommy Goes to School”, for author Dr. Nicole R. Heroin. I’m honored and proud to be part of the project and would like to thank Dr. Heroin and Eckhartz Press for the opportunity to illustrate the story. I’d also like to thank K.P. Lynne for contacting Eckhartz Press to introduce my work for freelance consideration.

“Mommy Goes to School” is a fun and personal journey of the author’s account to her road back to school through graduation. Check it out here:

https://www.amazon.com/Mommy- Goes-School-Nicole-Herion/dp/ B088GGGHM3/ref=sr_1_1?dchild= 1&keywords=mommy+goes+to+ school+nicole&qid=1589550614& sr=8-1

To date, Small Saves has 46 YouTube subscribers to his channel! If you’d like to see the videos we have (with more to come), please click on the link. …and if you like seeing his antics come to life, we’d love to have you subscribe.

https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UCV_ Uju8zbrJGJ7AQWHZjAFw

Take care and see everyone next week!

Jay …and Small Saves