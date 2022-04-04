Small Saves: Five More Minutes

Hi Everyone!

“When Hockey Stops” is out! Authors Lee M.J. Elias and Christie Casciano Burns have put out an outstanding tale of what happens when Leon, the leagues leading scorer, is sidelined by an injury… just as they near the championship title! Wonderfully illustrated by Rose Mary Casciano Moziak, this story explores the many challenges of having your passion put on pause and reveals that mental fitness is just as important as physical fitness. Click on the link to get your copy today!

See Everyone next week!

Jay …and Small Saves