Small Saves: Fighting Fears

Hi everyone,

With many of us missing the game, it reminds us that we skate ultimately because we love to play. Looking back, it’s not so much about whether we won or lost a big game, missed an open net, scored a hat trick, or made a spectacular save (although it’s great when you do make the play you wanted).

For me, what I miss and look forward to most is stepping back onto the ice once again. Full gear, stick in hand, ice underneath me. That first lap around the rink. The cold air rushing past the cage of my goalie mask. Hearing another player stepping onto the ice dropping a bucket of pucks. Shots being fired into the boards—it’s music to my ears. They’re playing my song. That’s the moment I wait for. Not to win or lose, to stop the world, or get picked apart. Just simply to be able to play again.

I wrote a Small Saves book a few years ago called, “When the Game Calls.” The story had little to do with winning a big game, but rather, the pleasure and honor to be part of our wonderful game of hockey. I feel it captures best what I write about today. I believe you can read for free with Kindle Unlimited. Here’s the link:

See everyone next week!