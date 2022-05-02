Small Saves: Fantasy Hockey Camp

Hi everyone!

This week, we have a classic cartoon from 2003! It appears in the Small Saves cartoon collection book, Where’s My Defense? It’s available through Amazon at:

Thank you to all who read When the Game Calls: A Small Saves Storybook. Next month, I will offer another Small Saves book for free reading. Speaking of Small Saves books, his next one, Little Goalie, Big Dreams, is now being edited. We have a release date scheduled for the end of May. I’ll keep everyone posted through the Small Saves newsletter, official website, www.smallsaves.com and social media. If you haven’t had a chance yet to visit his official webpage, I invite you to pop on over and enjoy all the site has to offer. There, you’ll discover all his books, along with our unique, original, stand-alone hockey T-shirt designs!

See you next week!

Jay …and Small Saves