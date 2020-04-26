Small Saves: Epic Overtime Shootout

Hi Everyone,

This week’s Small Saves cartoon is a classic from 2013. How many times have we played “Game 7 of the cup with two minutes to go–epic breakaway showdown” at least 10 times on a Sunday afternoon in the backyard? Good times.

The new Small Saves video is out, entitled “Blue Line Defender.” Click on the link to enjoy a few laughs. If you like it, please subscribe to his channel.

I’ve scanned in all the illustrations needed for Small Saves’ coloring book. Just adding a few more items to make it complete, and then the editing starts. This will be such a fun activity book. I’m working on the cover this weekend and I cannot wait for it to be completed.

On an artistic note, for the last five months I’ve been commissioned to work on a children’s book. This weekend, the final page will be completed. I cannot wait to see the finished book. Once the publisher and author give me the word, I will be posting it here.

See everyone next week.