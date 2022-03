Hi Everyone!

This week, I’d like to announce that Small Saves’ eBay store is back! Here, you can find everything from original Small Saves art to goalie equipment-and everything in-between!

The eBay store is special to me, as this is where I first started selling my custom-silk screened International Goalies’ Union t-shirt designs years ago. I made many friends through that store, of which many still keep in touch and follow Small Saves to this day.

Please check it out here.

See you next week!

Jay… and Small Saves!