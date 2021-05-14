Small Saves: Double Feature

Hi everyone!

Darren Hersh, creator of the acclaimed hockey children’s book, “Holy Moly, We Need A Goalie”, collaborated with Small Saves creator to put out a special cartoon featuring his storybook. There’s both a girl and a boy version, starring Robb and Robbin! Here is the cartoon, along with a links to get your copy:

This week we have some nice links for you to enjoy! Small Saves’ YouTube channel has TWO new videos. The first is a “Blooper” outtake starring my dear cat, Mia. You may recognize him from the comic strip as Small Saves’ cat. Here’s the video:

The second video is me having some downtime, enjoying being on the ice at stick practice:

We here at Small Saves are hoping to get as many subscribers to his YouTube channel as possible. So, if you’d like to join, we’d love to have you as a subscriber. Just click on the subscribe button on the video page.

Small Saves is in the latest issue of USA Hockey Magazine! To see his antics, visit usahockeymagazine.com

Small Saves’ latest cartoon collection book, “Fire on Ice” is but a click away! To get your copy, here’s the link.

I’d like to say a special thank you to Inside Hockey. They have been featuring Small Saves for quite a few years. Their coverage of all levels of hockey from NCAA to the NHL is outstanding. To catch up on all your hockey news, (and see the past Small Saves cartoons) please visit InsideHockey.com.

Vintage Tendy Magazine’s second issue is on its way! If you’re a fan of old-school goaltending, you just GOT to check them out! Opening their pages is like stepping into a goaltending museum! Their link is vintagetendymagazine.com

See everyone next week!

Jay …and Small Saves!