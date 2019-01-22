Small Saves: Dad’s Passion

This week’s cartoon is a little bit different. Small Saves takes a back seat to his teammate whose dad no longer plays hockey. The topic came about after meeting up with some friends a few weeks ago. We talked about past teammates and what they were up to now. Some no longer skate due to injury. I myself was injured a few years ago but was lucky enough to come back. Sadly, at some point, for one reason or another, we can no longer skate. Or skate as much as we’d like. But hockey is still running rampant through our blood and we find other ways to enjoy the game we love. From coaching to becoming involved in other aspects of the game, following your favorite teams from pro to local, we keep the fire going. I would be amiss, however, if I didn’t admit that I feel a little sad when I hear that the desire to play just faded. I have one lifelong friend who couldn’t wait to jump onto the ice and take his place at the center ice faceoff.

The passion to spend every second on frozen ponds, ice rinks, back yard street hockey games that went on all day long (and the 10 Stanley Cups that were won before suppertime) … just where did the enthusiasm go? As an adult, I think I understand. From youth to adult, we play a tremendous amount. But part of me wishes some of the magic was left within to play just a little longer…

