Small Saves’ 30th Anniversary!

November is such a special month… especially this year. Back in November of 1991, a certain little goalie made his very first appearance on a piece of paper. Looking at my final drawing, I smiled. “I think I’ll call him… Small Saves.”

This month makes for his 30th anniversary! It’s been quite an adventure with him, for sure. Thank you, Small Saves. I’d never want to know a day without you.

James DeMarco

Small Saves Publications