Small Saves: Compliment

Hi everyone.

I really enjoyed drawing this week’s cartoon. It’s especially fun when cartoon characters based on real-life people. In this weeks cartoon, my girlfriend Kristin is portrayed as the little girl. She. like many other cartoon characters in Small Saves’ comics, are based on friends and family in my life. So, if I know you, have skated with you, you just never know when a character may look suspiciously like YOU. 😊

I have some new t-shirt designs that I’d like to share with everyone. They are updates on previous logos and I look forward to purchasing and wearing them.

Here they are…

As many may know, I’m also a huge dinosaur fan. Here are a few shirts I designed that I also offer on SD Sales ( A store I have for general-themed shirts)

Mentioned last week, I sent Small Saves out for syndication. Monday afternoon, the last submission package went out. While I await the replies, I still go forward in contacting sites, newspapers, magazines, etc.

aside from the yet to be titled fifth Small Saves collection book, I’ve also stated the next Small Saves storybook. This story will be about a poster of an old-time goalie that hangs on the rink’s wall and is inspired by a dear friend (and mentor) of mine.

Thank you for reading the latest on and off-ice antics of Small Saves. Until next week…

Jay… and Small Saves