Small Saves: Coaching New Goalies

Hi Everyone,

Here’s to a wonderful Christmastime holiday and a great 2021! We have many plans for Small Saves in the upcoming year.

While his storybooks have been completed, his next cartoon collection book project has already begun. We’re also doing a special instructional book for goalies who have just discovered the world of goaltending. The book will be aimed at goalies who are new to the position and just starting to play. It will be a lot of fun to read.

We’ll also be focusing on more Small Saves videos as well. To date we have 118 YouTube subscribers. Our goal is to reach 1,000… and more! If you haven’t seen our channel yet, please take a moment to check it out and subscribe.

We’ll also be continuing to build our line of goalie and hockey- themed shirts. To see Small Saves’ current shirt designs, please visit his Online Store on his home page.

Speaking of his homepage, we also will be redesigning/updating the look and navigation of the site, making it easier for fans to browse and enjoy.

There’s also a few other developments in the works, but we’re saving this news until we get (hopefully) the green light on the project.

I wanted to share the latest commissioned work I did. It’s a drawing of one of my most favorite goalies ever—Mr. Tony Esposito. I drew it for a fan and will be mailing it out this week.

All my best!

Jay …and Small Saves.