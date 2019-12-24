Small Saves: Boo-Boo

This week I’d like to dedicate the latest Small Saves cartoon to The Hospital Activities Book for Children. These books are created by an Editorial Advisory Panel, which includes Child Life Specialists from both the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton and Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto. This ensures that the activities in the book target children between the ages of 4-12 years old. The book is designed for professionals and parents to communicate with children about their thoughts, fears, and concerns while experiencing critical circumstances. The activities range from simple dot-to-dot and coloring pages, to more advanced puzzles.

I am honored that they include Small Saves in their pages. To learn more about The Hospital Activities Book, please visit their website.

