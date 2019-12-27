Small Saves: Bad Mood

A very Happy 2020 to all!

I’m looking forward to 2020, as we have many Small Saves projects in store. From all-new hockey shirt designs, to YouTube videos and a Storybook, Small Saves will be quite busy for the new year.

I’m also working on the new comic strip that focuses on the other characters (along with some new members) you see in the cartoons. While the title has yet to be named, I, along with my dear friend K.P. Lynne, have a few good ideas. Once I have a months’ worth of comics, I will be sending them out to the syndicates to be looked at.

I’d like to take a moment to thank everyone who has been so supportive in Small Saves’ journey this past year. Thank you for taking the time to read and enjoy him.

All my best!

Jay …and Small Saves