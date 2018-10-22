Small Saves: Backyard University

Hi, Everyone!
Well, I have sent out the media kit to the Boston Bruins. A special thank you to Mark for all his help putting together a contact list for me and a great intro letter. Also, a special thank you to KP Lynne, for her help and guidance. I’ll keep everyone updated on the progress.
I’m now formatting Small Saves with a special media kit that I will use to contact youth hockey teams. Here is a sample of him customized to wear the jersey colors of that team…
…and here is this week’s all-new cartoon! Enjoy!
A special peek at Small Saves’ cartoon collection book, “SAVE!”
This was published in 2017 and is available on Amazon. Here is a link to the book:
…and here are a few pages from the book!
Have a great week, everyone! See you next week.
Jay… and Small Saves.