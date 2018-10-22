Search
Small Saves: Backyard University

Hi, Everyone!

Well, I have sent out the media kit to the Boston Bruins. A special thank you to Mark for all his help putting together a contact list for me and a great intro letter. Also, a special thank you to KP Lynne, for her help and guidance. I’ll keep everyone updated on the progress.

———————————————————————————–

I’m now formatting Small Saves with a special media kit that I will use to contact youth hockey teams. Here is a sample of him customized to wear the jersey colors of that team…

———————————————————

…and here is this week’s all-new cartoon! Enjoy! 


————————————————————

A special peek at Small Saves’ cartoon collection book, “SAVE!”

This was published in 2017 and is available on Amazon. Here is a link to the book:

https://www.amazon.com/Save-Collection-Small-Saves-Cartoons-ebook/dp/B074YM88F8/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1504809392&sr=8-1&keywords=save%21+small+saves+goalie++book

…and here are a few pages from the book! 




——————————

Have a great week, everyone! See you next week.

Jay… and Small Saves.

 

Jay DeMarco
Creator of Small Saves

Jay DeMarco has been pelted with pucks since the age of five... and still loves every minute of it.

