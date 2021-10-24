Seattle Kraken Home Opener at Climate Pledge Arena

The Seattle Kraken opened the doors to Climate Pledge Arena in their inaugural home game against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

The publicly financed $1.15 billion renovation of the old Key Arena kept the original roof and exterior. It now features an all-new concourse and atrium leading to lower bowl seats below ground level.

Capacity at the climate-friendly venue can accommodate 17,100 fans for hockey and over 18,000 for other events.

Video of Climate Pledge Arena before and after fans were in their seats:

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman held court with media members prior to the game. The edited video below captured Bettman’s comments on the NHL’s newest venue and anticipated growth of hockey in the Pacific Northwest: