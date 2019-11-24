SCSU vs. UND In Pictures

UND sweeps the SCSU Huskies (4-2 W, 2-1 OT Win). With the win, UND (10-1-2, 5-0-1 NCHC) sits atop of the NCHC standings. Through six games, UND has taken 17 of 18 points. Next weekend, UND travels to Minneapolis, MN, to take on their hated rival, the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Is the UND hockey team back?

“You know what, here’s the deal, everybody asks that,” head coach Brad Berry said. “I don’t think we left. Last year we had trouble scoring goals. We haven’t changed the way we played in five years here. Now, we’re starting to get some goal production from guys and that’s a big deal. So, I don’t think it’s a surprise, and I don’t think we were ever gone. And I don’t think we’re back. I think we’re a good team that’s going to keep building.”