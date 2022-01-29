SCSU vs. UND in Pictures, UND wins 7-1

Grand Forks, ND — The University of North Dakota broke a four-game losing streak with an impressive 7-1 win against St. Cloud State University. Entering Friday’s game, UND had a 5-6-0 record on Friday nights. The Fighting Hawks were looking to stop a four-game losing streak where they had been outscored 14-5 by the opposition.

In the end, the game was never in question. The Fighting Hawks scored three goals in the first, two goals in the second, and three more in the third period. When the final horn sounded the Hawks had defeated St. Cloud State 7-1, handing them their biggest one-sided loss of the season. Leading the way for UND, Connor Ford (1g-1a–2pts), Matteo Costantini (0g-4a–4pts), Riese Gaber (2g-2a–4pts). The top-line for UND had a combined 10 points in game one of the series.

