SCSU vs. CC in Pictures, Huskies Win 2-1

In the first game of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Frozen Faceoff, St. Cloud State beat Colorado College 2-1 to advance to the semi-finals on Monday night.

While the game was close on the scoreboard, the Huskies outshot the Tigers 44-7. Tigers goalie Matt Vernon was the difference in the game. Vernon stopped 42-fo-44 shots and held the Tigers in the game till the end. The Tigers entered Friday’s game shot handing playing with 11 forward and five defensemen.

