NEW YORK (Nov. 1, 2019) – Buffalo Sabres right wing Victor Olofsson, who led all rookies with 6-4—10 and six power-play goals in 13 games, has been named the NHL’s “Rookie of the Month” for October. Olofsson edged Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ilya Mikheyev (4-6—10 in 14 GP), Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (1-9—10 in 12 GP), Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (1-9—10 in 12 GP) and Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (4-1-0, 2.46 GAA, .913 SV%) for the honor. Olofsson – who made his NHL debut March 28 and scored each of his first two goals in 2018-19 via the power play (2-2—4 in 6 GP) – continued his dominance on special teams, also registering all six of his October goals on the man-advantage. In doing so, he became the first player in League history to record each of his first eight career goals via the power play (since 1933-34), breaking the previous mark of six shared by Jeff Norton (w/ NYI), Craig Norwich (w/ WIN) and Sylvain Turgeon (w/ HFD). The 24-year-old Ornskoldsvik, Sweden, native – who will travel to his home country next week for the 2019 NHL Global Series – spent the majority of 2018-19 with the AHL’s Rochester Americans, topping the team with 30 goals and 63 points in 66 appearances. Olofsson, a seventh-round selection (181st overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft, is the second Sabres player to win “Rookie of the Month” honors in as many seasons, following defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in November 2018. Victor Olofsson in October Date Opponent G A PTS Result Oct. 3 at Pittsburgh 0 1 1 3-1 W Oct. 5 NEW JERSEY 2 0 2 7-2 W Oct. 7 at Columbus 1 0 1 4-3 OT L Oct. 9 MONTREAL 1 0 1 5-4 OT W Oct. 11 FLORIDA 0 0 0 3-2 SO W Oct. 14 DALLAS 1 1 2 4-0 W Oct. 16 at Anaheim 1 0 1 5-2 L Oct. 17 at Los Angeles 0 0 0 3-0 W Oct. 19 at San Jose 0 0 0 4-3 W Oct. 22 SAN JOSE 0 1 1 4-3 OT W Oct. 24 at NY Rangers 0 0 0 6-2 L Oct. 25 at Detroit 0 1 1 2-0 W Oct. 28 ARIZONA 0 0 0 3-2 SO L Totals 6 4 10 9-2-2