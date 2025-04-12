Red Wings’ Overtime Goal Stops Lightning

TAMPA – Detroit Red Wings’ center Marco Kasper scored at 3:32 in overtime and the Red Wings shaded the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4-3, in a loss that once again thwarted the Bolts from being in position to secure a second seed in the Eastern Conference. The goal marked the third overtime loss in the last four games as the Lightning has struggled, of late, in finding ways to secure wins.

With an overtime loss to Toronto in the mix, third-seeded Tampa Bay currently stands at 45-26-8 with 98 points in the Eastern Conference. Those losses in the extra session could have given the Bolts a grip on a second seed as the Maple Leafs are two points ahead in the standings. Washington continues as the top seed in the East with 109 points.

“It’s unfortunate because we have put ourselves in a pretty good situation and a lot of hard work has gone into 70-plus games and now it looks like we are playing preseason games,” coach Jon Cooper commented. “It’s unfortunate because we are seeking points out of games and, for me, if it is put in the right way, the way you are going to need if you are going to have any hope of winning playoff games, it’s just not what we are doing right now.”

Tampa Bay took a 3-2 advantage quickly in the third period as Gage Goncalves scored his second goal of the evening on a pass from Brandon Hagel after Nick Cirelli controlled an errant puck at center ice at 1:37.

“It’s nice to contribute,” said Goncalves. “The loss sucks, obviously, so hopefully we all can be better next time. “It’s awesome. Some of these guys are obviously the best players in the world with Kuch, Pointer and Hagey (Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, and Brandon Hagel), obviously, so just picking up tips and they are helping a lot, unbelievable guys away from the rink as well.”

Goncalves first score came at 17:59 in the second as he tied the game at 2-2 when a loose puck hit Detroit goalie Alex Lyon’s stick and Goncalves pushed it through the five-hole to tie the game.

Detroit tied the game at 3-3 when Kasper scored from the left side on assists from Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane at the 12:59 mark of the third period. The momentum flipped into the Red Wings’ favor and Tampa Bay wasn’t able to once again gain control.

“This time of year, it has got to be a full 60 minutes,” said Hagel. “I don’t think it has anything to do with losing – it’s the way we are losing. We have got to get that full 60 and get that game mentality. It’s three games away, so there’s not much time.”

Detroit outshot Tampa Bay, 26-21, while the Lightning piled up 28 giveaways. In the end the mistakes mounted and contributed to another tough overtime loss.

“We are not in that position the way our schedule is set to be able to take a break and have a bunch of practices and go into the playoffs,” Copper noted. “We unfortunately we are stacked up right up against it. This is the time to get your game in order and we are not doing that.”