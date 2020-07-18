The 2019-20 Boston Bruins were the de facto Presidents’ Trophy winners by accumulating 100 points in 70 regular-season games. That achievement was well within their control and they certainly deserve the accolades that accompany the best team in the National Hockey League.

The Presidents’ Trophy is not the only award that could head back to Boston once this season is officially over. B’s netminder Tuukka Rask has been named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, while head coach Bruce Cassidy was named a finalist for the Jack Adams Award.

The only difference is that these two awards are no longer within team control. The Vezina Trophy (awarded to the goaltender judged to be the best at his position at the end of the regular season) is decided by the NHL general managers. As for the Jack Adams Award (presented to the coach who has contributed the most to his team’s success), that will be voted on by members of the NHL Broadcasters’ Association.

Rask was second in save percentage (.929) and led the NHL in goals-against average (2.12), teaming with backup Jaroslav Halak to win the William Jennings Trophy for the team that allowed the fewest regular-season goals. Rask, who won the Vezina in 2014, had a record of 26-8-6 for the league-leading Bruins. He will be going up against Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets.

When it comes to Cassidy’s chase for the Jack Adams, he will be going against some stiff competition. John Tortorella of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Alain Vigneault of the Philadelphia Flyers are the other finalists. Cassidy was a finalist in 2018 and led the Bruins to the top spot in the league (44-14-12 record and a .714 points percentage) before the NHL paused its season on March 12.

Although it is unlikely that either Rask or Cassidy will walk with any additional hardware, both will tell you that is not the ultimate goal for anyone within the organization. The main focus of this team will be winning the Stanley Cup.

The winners of the NHL Awards will be revealed during the Conference Finals.