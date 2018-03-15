Leaving Las Vegas with two points has been a challenge for most teams this season. Entering Wednesday night, the Golden Knights were 24-7-2 at home. The Devils, playing their second game of a six-game road trip, needed points to stay afloat in a tight Eastern Conference playoff race. It showed. The Devils tallied a season-high eight goals to knock off Vegas, 8-3.

New Jersey opened the route with two goals in the opening 9 minutes of play with goals from Blake Coleman and Nico Hischier. Two more in the first 2:31 of the second period courtesy of Travis Zajac and Stefan Noesen would chase goalie, Marc-Andre Fleury from the net, allowing four goals on 11 shots. The Golden Knights returned the deficit to two behind goals from Erik Haula and Colin Miller before the start of the third period.

In need of breathing room after being outshot 30-19 through 40, the Devils turned on the scoring again. Coleman’s second of the game 2:04 into the period would be followed by Michael Grabner’s first-as-a-Devil tally at 7:02. Kyle Palmieri and Taylor Hall would also net goals before the night was over. Haula would add a late goal in the third to end for Vegas.

Keith Kinkaid, who made his second-straight start on the road trip, stopped 39 of 42 shots to earn his 17th win of the season.

The win saw the Devils best their season-high in goals scored this season while becoming the first team to score more than six goals at T-Mobile Arena. Even if there are no extra points for flash, New Jersey’s high-scoring win might be something to build on with four games left on their longest trip of the year. With the playoff race always tight in the East, and just one point behind the Flyers for third in the division, the New Jersey will hope to have some carry-over effect when they resume on the weekend with back-to-back games versus the Kings on Saturday and Ducks on Sunday.