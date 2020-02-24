The trade deadline got off to an oddly busy morning seeing the likes of Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Vincent Trocheck moved, among others. But the day’s big fish with an expiring contract, Chris Kreider won’t headline this day–at least not on the trade front.

The Rangers in a Monday morning press conference, announced that they have signed the winger to a seven-year contract with a $6.5 million AAV. The deal keeps the club’s first round pick from 2009 under contract until 2026-27.

Since coming on the scene in the Big Apple, Kreider has scored 157 goals and 316 points in 520 games. He’s also netted 23 goals in 77 playoff games. Kreider had been shopped prior to Monday, garnering interest from contending teams including the Colorado Avalanche and his hometown Boston Bruins with the rumored return to be a first round pick, an NHL player and high-level prospect.

But instead the team decides to keep one of their own. In 11 games this month ahead of the deadline, Kreider may have helped boost his value scoring 11 points. In re-upping, he ultimately left money on the table given ex-Ranger, Kevin Hayes secured a seven-year, $50 million contract in free agency with the Flyers last year–an AAV of more than $7 million.

Full statement from John Davidson on Shesterkin, Buchnevich and Kreider's extension: pic.twitter.com/dfV9fUanT2 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 24, 2020

In a brief press conference in which he announced the extension, President, John Davidson also announced that forward Pavel Buchnevich and goalie, Igor Shesterkin were involved in a car accident in Brooklyn. Buchnevich, the passenger is day-to-day. Shesterkin suffered a broken rib and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.